Brown and UMKC host North Dakota

UMKC Kangaroos (10-15, 4-6 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (15-10, 7-3 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday,…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-15, 4-6 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (15-10, 7-3 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Jamar Brown scored 21 points in UMKC’s 82-78 overtime loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 8-3 on their home court. North Dakota has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kangaroos have gone 4-6 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

North Dakota averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game UMKC allows. UMKC’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than North Dakota has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is averaging 17.5 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Tyree Ihenacho is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Brown is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.