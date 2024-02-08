Brown and UMBC host UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-6, 6-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (7-16, 2-6 America East) Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-6, 6-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (7-16, 2-6 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -7.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Dion Brown scored 29 points in UMBC’s 114-102 win against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Retrievers have gone 5-6 at home. UMBC has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The River Hawks are 6-2 in America East play. UMass-Lowell leads the America East scoring 80.0 points per game while shooting 48.8%.

UMBC averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.2 per game UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UMBC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Banks is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 13.6 points. Brown is averaging 20.6 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMBC.

Ayinde Hikim is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the River Hawks. Quinton Mincey is averaging 16.6 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 79.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.