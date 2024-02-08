Brown and the UMKC Kangaroos take on conference foe North Dakota State

UMKC Kangaroos (10-14, 4-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (10-13, 3-5 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-14, 4-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (10-13, 3-5 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -4; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boden Skunberg and the North Dakota State Bison host Jamar Brown and the UMKC Kangaroos in Summit League play.

The Bison have gone 6-3 at home. North Dakota State averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Kangaroos are 4-5 in Summit League play. UMKC is fourth in the Summit League with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Brown averaging 6.0.

North Dakota State makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). UMKC’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than North Dakota State has given up to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Skunberg averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Brown is averaging 14.4 points and six rebounds for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

