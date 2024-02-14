Brown and Saint Joseph’s (PA) host Loyola Chicago

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-8, 6-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (17-7, 9-2 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-8, 6-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (17-7, 9-2 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -4; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Xzayvier Brown scored 27 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 87-86 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Ramblers have gone 11-2 at home. Loyola Chicago is third in the A-10 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Rubin averaging 3.7.

The Hawks are 6-5 in conference games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is sixth in the A-10 with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 7.2.

Loyola Chicago averages 74.2 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 71.6 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Des Watson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Erik Reynolds II is averaging 17.1 points for the Hawks. Brown is averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.