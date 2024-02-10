Brown and Pennsylvania host Princeton

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-12, 1-5 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (16-3, 4-2 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-12, 1-5 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (16-3, 4-2 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays the Princeton Tigers after Sam Brown scored 20 points in Pennsylvania’s 74-58 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 7-0 on their home court. Princeton is seventh in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Caden Pierce leads the Tigers with 9.4 boards.

The Quakers are 1-5 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the Ivy League scoring 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Nick Spinoso averaging 9.1.

Princeton is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Pennsylvania allows to opponents. Pennsylvania scores 10.0 more points per game (74.4) than Princeton gives up to opponents (64.4).

The Tigers and Quakers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Tigers.

Spinoso is averaging 10.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Quakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Quakers: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

