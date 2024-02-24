Brown and Nicholls State host Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (10-17, 4-10 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (14-12, 9-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (10-17, 4-10 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (14-12, 9-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -7.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Robert Brown III scored 24 points in Nicholls State’s 89-77 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Colonels have gone 8-2 at home. Nicholls State ranks sixth in the Southland with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 5.7.

The Lions are 4-10 in Southland play. Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-12 against opponents over .500.

Nicholls State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Texas A&M-Commerce allows to opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Nicholls State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diante Smith is averaging 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Colonels. Byron Ireland is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Alonzo Dodd is averaging 6.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Kalen Williams is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

