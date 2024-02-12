Brown and Mississippi Valley State host Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (6-17, 5-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-23, 0-10 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30…

Alcorn State Braves (6-17, 5-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-23, 0-10 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -11; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays the Alcorn State Braves after Rayquan Brown scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 77-69 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-6 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 0-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Braves are 5-5 in conference matchups. Alcorn State allows 80.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.9 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State averages 54.3 points per game, 26.0 fewer points than the 80.3 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 69.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 80.5 Mississippi Valley State allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Danny Washington is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Jeremiah Kendall is shooting 49.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 62.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

