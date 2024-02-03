Brooks leads Washington against Washington State after 27-point game

Washington State Cougars (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington…

Washington State Cougars (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Washington State Cougars after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 27 points in Washington’s 98-73 victory over the Utah Utes.

The Huskies are 9-3 in home games. Washington averages 81.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Cougars are 6-4 in conference games. Washington State ranks third in the Pac-12 with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Isaac Jones averaging 7.8.

Washington averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Washington State allows. Washington State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Washington gives up.

The Huskies and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is scoring 20.6 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Huskies. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 15.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games for Washington.

Andrej Jakimovski averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Myles Rice is averaging 15.7 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.