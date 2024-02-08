Brooks leads Washington against Oregon after 35-point game

Washington Huskies (12-10, 4-7 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (15-7, 7-4 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Washington Huskies (12-10, 4-7 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (15-7, 7-4 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -7; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Oregon Ducks after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 35 points in Washington’s 90-87 overtime loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Ducks have gone 10-1 at home. Oregon scores 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Huskies are 4-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington scores 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Oregon averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Washington gives up. Washington averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Oregon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is shooting 41.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Moses Wood is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 12.1 points. Brooks is averaging 22.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

