Brooks leads UMass-Lowell against NJIT

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-6, 7-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-15, 2-7 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays the NJIT Highlanders after Max Brooks scored 31 points in UMass-Lowell’s 93-80 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders have gone 4-6 in home games. NJIT is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The River Hawks are 7-2 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell ranks sixth in the America East shooting 31.2% from 3-point range.

NJIT scores 68.6 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 68.2 UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game NJIT gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Buchanan is averaging 11.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Highlanders. Tariq Francis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Ayinde Hikim is averaging 15.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the River Hawks. Quinton Mincey is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

