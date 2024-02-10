Brooks leads UMass-Lowell against NJIT after 31-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-6, 7-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-15, 2-7 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-6, 7-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-15, 2-7 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces the NJIT Highlanders after Max Brooks scored 31 points in UMass-Lowell’s 93-80 win over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders have gone 4-6 in home games. NJIT allows 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The River Hawks are 7-2 against conference opponents. UMass-Lowell ranks third in the America East giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

NJIT averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hess is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 10.6 points. Tariq Francis is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for NJIT.

Yuri Covington averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Quinton Mincey is averaging 18.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

