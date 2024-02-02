Brooks and Washington host Washington State

Washington State Cougars (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington…

Washington State Cougars (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Washington State Cougars after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 27 points in Washington’s 98-73 victory over the Utah Utes.

The Huskies have gone 9-3 at home. Washington has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 6-4 against conference opponents. Washington State averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Washington scores 81.1 points, 14.2 more per game than the 66.9 Washington State allows. Washington State averages 75.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 76.7 Washington gives up to opponents.

The Huskies and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Wood is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.9 points. Brooks is shooting 51.0% and averaging 21.1 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

Myles Rice is averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Isaac Jones is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

