Brooks and UMass-Lowell host Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (17-11, 9-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (19-7, 10-3 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Max Brooks scored 29 points in UMass-Lowell’s 104-95 victory over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The River Hawks have gone 9-3 in home games. UMass-Lowell is 7-4 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-4 against America East opponents. Bryant ranks third in the America East shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

UMass-Lowell makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Bryant has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of UMass-Lowell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the River Hawks. Quinton Mincey is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Sherif Kenney is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Earl Timberlake is averaging 18.2 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

