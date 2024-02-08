Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Brooks' 31 lead UMass-Lowell…

Brooks’ 31 lead UMass-Lowell past UMBC 93-80

The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 10:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Max Brooks’ 31 points led UMass Lowell past UMBC 93-80 on Thursday night.

Brooks added 19 rebounds and three blocks for the River Hawks (16-6, 7-2 America East Conference). Quinton Mincey scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. Ayinde Hikim had 14 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 8 for 11 from the line.

The Retrievers (7-17, 2-7) were led by Dion Brown, who recorded 28 points and nine rebounds. UMBC also got 17 points and two steals from Anthony Valentine. Max Lorca-Lloyd also recorded 11 points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up