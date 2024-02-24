Brooks’ 29 lead UMass-Lowell over Albany (NY) 104-95

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks scored 29 points as UMass-Lowell beat Albany (NY) 104-95 on Saturday. Brooks also had…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks scored 29 points as UMass-Lowell beat Albany (NY) 104-95 on Saturday.

Brooks also had six rebounds for the River Hawks (19-7, 10-3 America East Conference). Quinton Mincey scored 24 points and added 12 rebounds. Ayinde Hikim was 8 of 14 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 23 points.

Sebastian Thomas led the way for the Great Danes (12-16, 4-9) with 42 points. Amar’e Marshall added 23 points and two steals for Albany (NY). In addition, Aaron Reddish finished with nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

Both teams next play Thursday. UMass-Lowell hosts Bryant and Albany (NY)plays New Hampshire at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.