Broadnax scores 20, South Carolina Upstate beats Longwood 69-64

The Associated Press

February 7, 2024, 10:22 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Trae Broadnax’s 20 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Longwood 69-64 on Wednesday night.

Broadnax was 7-of-9 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw-line for the Spartans (8-15, 3-7 Big South Conference). Justin Bailey shot 4 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Ahmir Langlais had 12 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field.

Walyn Napper led the Lancers (14-11, 2-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Longwood also got 10 points and eight rebounds from Johnathan Massie. Michael Christmas also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

