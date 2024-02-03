ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Broadnax scores 19, South Carolina Upstate takes down Radford 78-69

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 7:01 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Trae Broadnax had 19 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 78-69 win over Radford on Saturday night.

Broadnax had six rebounds and seven assists for the Spartans (7-15, 2-7 Big South Conference). Nick Alves scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Justin Bailey was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Highlanders (13-11, 3-6) were led by DaQuan Smith, who posted 20 points and two steals. Justin Archer added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Radford. In addition, Bryan Antoine finished with 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

