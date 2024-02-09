Broadnax leads South Carolina Upstate against UNC Asheville after 20-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (16-9, 8-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-15, 3-7 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (16-9, 8-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-15, 3-7 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate plays the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Trae Broadnax scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 69-64 victory over the Longwood Lancers.

The Spartans are 5-4 in home games. South Carolina Upstate ranks eighth in the Big South with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 2.0.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 in conference play. UNC Asheville ranks fifth in the Big South with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 7.6.

South Carolina Upstate averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game South Carolina Upstate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Ayesa averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Broadnax is averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Caleb Burgess is averaging 6.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Pember is averaging 23.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

