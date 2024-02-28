Broadnax leads South Carolina Upstate against Presbyterian after 22-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-16, 5-9 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-19, 4-11 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-16, 5-9 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-19, 4-11 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate takes on the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Trae Broadnax scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 83-74 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Spartans are 5-7 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is 3-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Hose are 5-9 against conference opponents. Presbyterian is fifth in the Big South giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

South Carolina Upstate averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 75.4 points per game, 2.2 more than the 73.2 South Carolina Upstate gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broadnax is averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.