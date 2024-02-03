Broadnax and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans host conference foe Radford

Radford Highlanders (13-10, 3-5 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-15, 1-7 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4…

Radford Highlanders (13-10, 3-5 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-15, 1-7 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Broadnax and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans host Kenyon Giles and the Radford Highlanders in Big South action.

The Spartans have gone 4-4 at home. South Carolina Upstate gives up 73.3 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Highlanders are 3-5 against Big South opponents. Radford has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Radford allows. Radford averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broadnax is averaging 14 points and 3.9 assists for the Spartans.

Giles is averaging 14.4 points for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.