Brickus and La Salle host Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (8-14, 1-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-11, 2-7 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -3.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts the Saint Louis Billikens after Jhamir Brickus scored 24 points in La Salle’s 88-82 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Explorers have gone 7-5 at home. La Salle has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Billikens are 1-8 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is 3-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

La Salle is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 71.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 73.4 La Salle gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is shooting 38.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Explorers. Brickus is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Gibson Jimerson is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Billikens. Larry Hughes Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Billikens: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

