Brewster leads Boston University against Bucknell after 21-point performance

Boston University Terriers (9-15, 4-7 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (10-14, 7-4 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Boston University Terriers (9-15, 4-7 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (10-14, 7-4 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -4; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits the Bucknell Bison after Miles Brewster scored 21 points in Boston University’s 74-64 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Bison are 4-6 on their home court. Bucknell has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Terriers have gone 4-7 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Bucknell averages 66.3 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 66.0 Boston University allows. Boston University’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Bucknell has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvin Edmonds IV is averaging 10.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Bison. Jack Forrest is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.