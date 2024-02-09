Brewster leads Boston University against Bucknell after 21-point game

Boston University Terriers (9-15, 4-7 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (10-14, 7-4 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Boston University Terriers (9-15, 4-7 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (10-14, 7-4 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits the Bucknell Bison after Miles Brewster scored 21 points in Boston University’s 74-64 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Bison have gone 4-6 in home games. Bucknell has a 1-12 record against teams over .500.

The Terriers are 4-7 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University has a 6-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Bucknell is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Bucknell has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvin Edmonds IV is averaging 10.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Bison. Jack Forrest is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Brewster is averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terriers. Otto Landrum is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.