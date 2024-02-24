Brewster and the Boston University Terriers host conference foe Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-22, 4-11 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (12-16, 7-8 Patriot League) Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-22, 4-11 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (12-16, 7-8 Patriot League)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Deon Perry and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds visit Miles Brewster and the Boston University Terriers in Patriot League action Sunday.

The Terriers are 6-6 in home games. Boston University ranks sixth in the Patriot League with 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Otto Landrum averaging 6.5.

The Greyhounds are 4-11 against Patriot League opponents. Loyola (MD) is fifth in the Patriot League with 12.8 assists per game led by Perry averaging 3.0.

Boston University scores 64.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 72.1 Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) averages 64.5 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 65.3 Boston University gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewster is scoring 10.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Terriers. Kyrone Alexander is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Perry is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 17.2 points and 1.5 steals. Alonso Faure is averaging 8.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

