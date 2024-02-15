Brenchley and Denver host North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (15-11, 7-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (14-12, 5-6 Summit League) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -3.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Jaxon Brenchley scored 25 points in Denver’s 94-77 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Pioneers are 9-2 in home games. Denver averages 13.8 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Tommy Bruner with 4.7.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 7-4 against conference opponents. North Dakota is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Denver averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 74.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 81.2 Denver gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruner is shooting 43.3% and averaging 25.2 points for the Pioneers.

Amar Kuljuhovic is averaging 8.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 84.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.