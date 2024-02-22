Braun leads Wright State against Detroit Mercy after 24-point game

Wright State Raiders (15-12, 10-6 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-27, 1-16 Horizon League) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (15-12, 10-6 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-27, 1-16 Horizon League)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -12; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the Detroit Mercy Titans after AJ Braun scored 24 points in Wright State’s 101-71 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Titans have gone 1-10 at home. Detroit Mercy gives up 80.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.0 points per game.

The Raiders are 10-6 in conference games.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State has shot at a 53.3% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 49.0% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Stone is averaging 21 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 1-9, averaging 73.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

