Brantley, Jocius propel La Salle past Rhode Island 84-61

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalil Brantley had 22 points, Rokas Jocius scored 20, and La Salle beat Rhode Island 84-61 on Sunday.

Brantley also grabbed five rebounds for the Explorers (14-14, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jocius added six rebounds and blocked four shots. Daeshon Shepherd had 13 points and finished 6 of 10 from the floor.

The Rams (11-16, 5-9) were led by Brandon Weston, who recorded 12 points and six rebounds. Zek Montgomery totaled 11 points and seven boards.

