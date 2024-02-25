Live Radio
Brantley, Jocius propel La Salle past Rhode Island 84-61

The Associated Press

February 25, 2024, 2:31 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalil Brantley had 22 points, Rokas Jocius scored 20, and La Salle beat Rhode Island 84-61 on Sunday.

Brantley also grabbed five rebounds for the Explorers (14-14, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jocius added six rebounds and blocked four shots. Daeshon Shepherd had 13 points and finished 6 of 10 from the floor.

The Rams (11-16, 5-9) were led by Brandon Weston, who recorded 12 points and six rebounds. Zek Montgomery totaled 11 points and seven boards.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

