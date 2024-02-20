Bradley visits Missouri State following Hickman’s 22-point performance

Bradley Braves (18-9, 10-6 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (15-12, 7-9 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on the Missouri State Bears after Connor Hickman scored 22 points in Bradley’s 74-63 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bears are 8-4 in home games. Missouri State is 7-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Braves are 10-6 in MVC play. Bradley is seventh in the MVC with 13.5 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 4.1.

Missouri State scores 72.2 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 68.3 Bradley allows. Bradley averages 75.3 points per game, 3.9 more than the 71.4 Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is averaging 18 points and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Deen is averaging 13.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

