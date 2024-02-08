Bradley, Robinson lead North Kentucky over Oakland 99-89 in OT

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Michael Bradley scored 26 points and Trey Robinson added a double-double as Northern Kentucky beat…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Michael Bradley scored 26 points and Trey Robinson added a double-double as Northern Kentucky beat Oakland 99-89 in overtime on Thursday night.

Bradley hit a 3-pointer 12 seconds into the extra period and the Norse (12-12, 7-6 Horizon League) never trailed again. He added eight assists. Robinson finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Marques Warrick also scored 20 on 6-for-13 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Blake Lampman led the Golden Grizzlies (15-10, 10-4) with 24 points, nine assists and three steals. Jack Gohlke scored 21 and Trey Townsend finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Townsend made the first of two free throws with 67 seconds left to force overtime tied at 80.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

