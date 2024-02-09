Bradley hosts Drake after DeVries’ 27-point performance

Drake Bulldogs (19-5, 10-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (17-7, 9-4 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake…

Drake Bulldogs (19-5, 10-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (17-7, 9-4 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays the Bradley Braves after Tucker DeVries scored 27 points in Drake’s 92-88 overtime win over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Braves are 10-2 on their home court. Bradley is third in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 10-3 against MVC opponents. Drake is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Bradley averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Drake gives up. Drake averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Bradley gives up.

The Braves and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hickman is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 15.7 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Bradley.

DeVries is averaging 20.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Darnell Brodie is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

