Bradley and Northern Kentucky host Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-25, 0-14 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (12-12, 7-6 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 4…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-25, 0-14 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (12-12, 7-6 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts the Detroit Mercy Titans after Michael Bradley scored 26 points in Northern Kentucky’s 99-89 overtime win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Norse are 9-3 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is seventh in the Horizon League with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Robinson averaging 4.3.

The Titans have gone 0-14 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Northern Kentucky averages 73.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 80.8 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 64.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 72.9 Northern Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 9.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 20.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Jayden Stone is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 20.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Marcus Tankersley is shooting 44.4% and averaging 19.0 points over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 70.3 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

