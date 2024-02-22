Bradley and No. 4 Arizona host No. 21 Washington State

Washington State Cougars (20-6, 11-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Washington State Cougars (20-6, 11-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -12; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona faces the No. 21 Washington State Cougars after Jaden Bradley scored 21 points in Arizona’s 105-60 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats have gone 13-0 at home. Arizona ranks ninth in college basketball with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 3.6 offensive boards.

The Cougars are 11-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 12.5 assists per game led by Myles Rice averaging 3.7.

Arizona averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Washington State gives up. Washington State has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

Rice is averaging 15.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 87.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

