Boylan leads Air Force against Boise State after 32-point game

Air Force Falcons (8-12, 1-7 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-6, 6-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -12.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces the Boise State Broncos after Kellan Boylan scored 32 points in Air Force’s 83-72 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Broncos are 9-2 in home games. Boise State averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Falcons are 1-7 in conference matchups. Air Force is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Boise State is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The Broncos and Falcons match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 15 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Jeffrey Mills is averaging 8.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 70.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

