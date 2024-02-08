Boyd’s layup with a second remaining lifts Lipscomb over Queens 90-88

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrin Boyd scored 29 points, including a game-winning reverse layup in the final second, and Lipscomb…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrin Boyd scored 29 points, including a game-winning reverse layup in the final second, and Lipscomb defeated Queens 90-88 on Thursday night.

Boyd was 10 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Bisons (15-10, 6-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Owen McCormack scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Will Pruitt had 13 points and was 5 of 13 shooting.

AJ McKee finished with 23 points and two blocks for the Royals (10-15, 4-6). Queens also got 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists from Deyton Albury. In addition, BJ McLaurin finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.