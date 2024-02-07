Boyd leads Lipscomb against Queens after 24-point game

Queens Royals (10-14, 4-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (14-10, 5-4 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb…

Queens Royals (10-14, 4-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (14-10, 5-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts the Queens Royals after Derrin Boyd scored 24 points in Lipscomb’s 84-82 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Bisons are 8-1 in home games. Lipscomb ranks third in the ASUN with 14.8 assists per game led by Joe Anderson averaging 4.0.

The Royals have gone 4-5 against ASUN opponents. Queens has a 4-12 record against teams over .500.

Lipscomb averages 81.0 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 82.2 Queens allows. Queens averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Lipscomb allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boyd is averaging 17.3 points for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Deyton Albury is averaging 18 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

