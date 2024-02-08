Boyd leads Lipscomb against Queens after 24-point game

Queens Royals (10-14, 4-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (14-10, 5-4 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Queens Royals (10-14, 4-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (14-10, 5-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -8; over/under is 168

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on the Queens Royals after Derrin Boyd scored 24 points in Lipscomb’s 84-82 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Bisons are 8-1 in home games. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN scoring 81.0 points while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Royals have gone 4-5 against ASUN opponents. Queens has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lipscomb is shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 47.2% Queens allows to opponents. Queens averages 80.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the 75.8 Lipscomb allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boyd is averaging 17.3 points for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

BJ McLaurin is averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

