Boyd leads Lipscomb against Kennesaw State after 29-point outing

Kennesaw State Owls (13-11, 4-6 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (15-10, 6-4 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Kennesaw State Owls (13-11, 4-6 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (15-10, 6-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -6; over/under is 170

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on the Kennesaw State Owls after Derrin Boyd scored 29 points in Lipscomb’s 90-88 win over the Queens Royals.

The Bisons are 9-1 in home games. Lipscomb ranks seventh in the ASUN with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Pruitt averaging 4.6.

The Owls are 4-6 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State is the top team in the ASUN scoring 16.7 fast break points per game.

Lipscomb makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Kennesaw State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Lipscomb allows.

The Bisons and Owls square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J McGinnis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Boyd is shooting 52.9% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

Terrell Burden is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 81.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.