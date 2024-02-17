Bowling Green visits Eastern Michigan following Acuff’s 29-point showing

Bowling Green Falcons (16-8, 7-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-15, 2-9 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Bowling Green Falcons (16-8, 7-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-15, 2-9 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -6; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the Bowling Green Falcons after Tyson Acuff scored 29 points in Eastern Michigan’s 82-76 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Eagles are 7-5 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is 3-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Falcons are 7-4 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green ranks second in the MAC scoring 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Hill averaging 8.0.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Eastern Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuff is averaging 21.3 points for the Eagles. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Trey Thomas is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 11.6 points. Hill is averaging 23.1 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.