Bowling Green visits Butler and Central Michigan

Bowling Green Falcons (16-9, 7-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (15-10, 9-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Bowling Green Falcons after Derrick Butler scored 24 points in Central Michigan’s 69-42 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Chippewas have gone 8-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Falcons have gone 7-5 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is the MAC leader with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 5.8.

Central Michigan scores 66.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 72.4 Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Central Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Rubio is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 7.3 points. Anthony Pritchard is shooting 44.9% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Agee is averaging 12.8 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Trey Thomas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

