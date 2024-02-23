Bowling Green takes on Toledo in conference showdown

Toledo Rockets (17-9, 11-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (16-10, 7-6 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Toledo Rockets (17-9, 11-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (16-10, 7-6 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE:

The Falcons are 10-3 in home games. Bowling Green has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 11-2 in MAC play.

Bowling Green is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 48.9% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Bowling Green gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Thomas averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Hill is shooting 45.4% and averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.