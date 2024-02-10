Bowling Green takes on Louisiana following Hill’s 27-point performance

Bowling Green Falcons (16-7, 7-4 MAC) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Bowling Green Falcons (16-7, 7-4 MAC) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Marcus Hill scored 27 points in Bowling Green’s 87-73 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 9-2 on their home court. Louisiana ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Julien averaging 8.0.

The Falcons are 4-3 on the road. Bowling Green is the MAC leader with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 5.7.

Louisiana scores 77.3 points, 5.3 more per game than the 72.0 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien is averaging 18.5 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Hosana Kitenge is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Hill is scoring 21.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Falcons. Agee is averaging 15.4 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.