Bowling Green faces Buffalo after Hill’s 22-point game

Buffalo Bulls (2-19, 1-8 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (15-7, 6-4 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Buffalo Bulls (2-19, 1-8 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (15-7, 6-4 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -12.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts the Buffalo Bulls after Marcus Hill scored 22 points in Bowling Green’s 77-76 overtime loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Falcons have gone 9-3 at home. Bowling Green is ninth in the MAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Trey Thomas averaging 2.7.

The Bulls are 1-8 in MAC play. Buffalo is sixth in the MAC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Jonnivius Smith averaging 8.9.

Bowling Green is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Falcons. Thomas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Sy Chatman is averaging 18.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 65.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

