Boston University secures 74-65 win over Navy

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 4:12 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrone Alexander had 19 points in Boston University’s 74-65 victory over Navy on Saturday.

Alexander also added seven rebounds for the Terriers (11-16, 6-8 Patriot League). Otto Landrum scored 19 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line. Nic Nobili went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Austin Benigni finished with 19 points for the Midshipmen (8-17, 4-10). Mike Woods added 12 points for Navy. In addition, Lysander Rehnstrom had 12 points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Midshipmen.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Boston University visits American and Navy takes on Loyola (MD) on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

