Boston University hosts conference rival Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-22, 4-11 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (12-16, 7-8 Patriot League)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -7.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) plays Boston University in Patriot League action Sunday.

The Terriers have gone 6-6 in home games. Boston University is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Greyhounds are 4-11 against Patriot League opponents. Loyola (MD) is 1-10 against opponents over .500.

Boston University scores 64.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 72.1 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Boston University allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Brewster is averaging 10.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terriers. Kyrone Alexander is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Deon Perry is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Alonso Faure is averaging 8.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

