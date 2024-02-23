Boston College visits NC State following Horne’s 32-point performance

Boston College Eagles (15-11, 6-9 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (16-10, 8-7 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Boston College Eagles (15-11, 6-9 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (16-10, 8-7 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on the Boston College Eagles after DJ Horne scored 32 points in NC State’s 87-83 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Wolfpack have gone 11-4 in home games. NC State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 6-9 in ACC play. Boston College is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

NC State scores 75.8 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 73.2 Boston College allows. Boston College has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is shooting 44.5% and averaging 17.7 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

Quinten Post is shooting 51.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.