Boston College visits NC State following Horne’s 32-point performance

Boston College Eagles (15-11, 6-9 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (16-10, 8-7 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Boston College Eagles (15-11, 6-9 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (16-10, 8-7 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -4.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Boston College Eagles after DJ Horne scored 32 points in NC State’s 87-83 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Wolfpack are 11-4 in home games. NC State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 6-9 against ACC opponents. Boston College ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

NC State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College averages 76.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the 71.5 NC State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Wolfpack. D.J. Burns is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

