Boston College turns on Louisville in second half for 89-77 win

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. scored 20 points and Devin McGlockton scored 19 points and Boston College used a second-half rally to beat Louisville 89-77 on Tuesday night.

Quinten Post scored 17 points, Mason Madsen 11 and Jaeden Zackery and reserve Donald Hand Jr. each scored 10 for the Eagles (14-10, 5-8 ACC). Harris finished 8-for-12 shooting, McGlockton 8 for 11 and Post 7 for 11. The Eagles overall were 34 for 60 (56.7%) including 11 for 23 from 3-point range.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Tre White each scored 21 points, Mike James 14 and Ty-Laur Johnson 12 for Louisville (8-17, 3-11).

Louisville led 47-39 at halftime before Boston College unloaded and outscored the Cardinals 29-10 in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Boston College went on to a 50-point second half shooting 18 for 30 (60%) including 7 for 11 (63.6%) from 3-point range.

The Cardinals travel to face Pittsburgh on Saturday. Boston College hosts Miami Saturday.

