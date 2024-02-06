Boston College hosts Florida State after Warley’s 23-point game

Florida State Seminoles (12-9, 6-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (13-8, 4-6 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida State Seminoles (12-9, 6-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (13-8, 4-6 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits the Boston College Eagles after Jalen Warley scored 23 points in Florida State’s 101-92 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Eagles are 8-3 in home games. Boston College has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Seminoles are 6-4 in ACC play. Florida State is sixth in the ACC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Boston College’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Boston College gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claudell Harris Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Devin is shooting 62.4% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Jamir Watkins is averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

