Boone’s 14 help UNLV defeat Wyoming 62-48

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keylan Boone had 14 points in UNLV’s 62-48 win against Wyoming on Saturday night. Boone added…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keylan Boone had 14 points in UNLV’s 62-48 win against Wyoming on Saturday night.

Boone added seven rebounds for the Rebels (12-9, 5-4 Mountain West Conference). Dedan Thomas Jr. added 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and had five assists and four steals. Luis Rodriguez had 12 points and was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Cowboys (12-10, 5-4) were led by Cam Manyawu, who posted 13 points and nine rebounds. Brendan Wenzel added 12 points for Wyoming. Sam Griffin also recorded nine points.

UNLV entered halftime up 31-23. Rodriguez paced the team in scoring in the first half with seven points. UNLV outscored Wyoming in the second half by six points, with Thomas scoring a team-high 10 points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.