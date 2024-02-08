Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Booker scores 29, Eastern…

Booker scores 29, Eastern Illinois takes down Southern Indiana 81-71

The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 11:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tiger Booker had 29 points in Eastern Illinois’ 81-71 win over Southern Indiana on Thursday night.

Booker had five assists for the Panthers (11-13, 5-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Kyndall Davis added 20 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 8 for 11 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Sincere Malone shot 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jack Campion led the way for the Screaming Eagles (6-18, 3-8) with 20 points and two steals. AJ Smith added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Southern Indiana. Jack Mielke also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up